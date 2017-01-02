2-year-old South Carolina boy wanders from apartment, drowns in nearby creek
LUGOFF, S.C. — A two-year-old South Carolina boy who wandered away from his grandmother’s apartment was found dead in a creek Saturday evening.
While the child’s grandmother was in another room braiding her granddaughter’s hair, Neko Jacob Clark wandered away from the apartment, walked down a hill and drowned in a nearby creek, The State reports.
Officials say the child was reported missing around 4 p.m. and his body was discovered by a bloodhound around 7:15 p.m.
“The creek has a swift current right now,” said coroner David West.
An autopsy is set to be performed on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing.
34.227371 -80.689249