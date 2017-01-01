× Several stabbed at Greensboro strip club early New Year’s Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Several people were stabbed at a Greensboro strip club early New Year’s Day, according to police.

Officers were called to the Platinum Cabaret at 4922 Mary St. shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident.

Arriving officers found several stabbing victims, Greensboro police said in a press release. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.