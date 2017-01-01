Roy Cooper sworn in as North Carolina’s 75th governor

It is the honor of my life to be your governor, and to work for all of North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/bC9GzHdTtH — Governor Roy Cooper (@nc_governor) January 1, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took his oath of office shortly after midnight Monday, becoming the Tar Heel state’s 75th governor.

“It is the honor of my life to be your governor, and to work for all of North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement. “I pledge to give my very best to the people of this great state of North Carolina, the state I love and where I have spent my life.”

Cooper will begin announcing his appointees for Cabinet positions later this week, according to the News and Observer, citing his campaign.

Josh Stein also took the oath of office Sunday to become North Carolina’s 50th Attorney General in a private ceremony in Raleigh.

Cooper had served as the Attorney General of North Carolina from 2001 to 2017 and was previously a member of the North Carolina State Senate.

Pat McCrory conceded in the close gubernatorial race last month, weeks after the election.