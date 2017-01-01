× Police looking for Eden man accused of shooting woman in the face

EDEN, N.C. – Police are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman in the face Saturday night in Rockingham County.

Matthew Daniel Tepfer, 26, of Eden, has been identified as the suspect and Eden police have secured warrants for his arrest.

Eden police were called to the 1400 block of Fieldcrest Road at about 10:45 p.m., the department said in a press release.

Arriving officers found the victim sitting in a vehicle in the road with a gunshot wound to her face.

Rockingham County emergency responders took the 34-year-old victim to a hospital to be treated. There is no current word on her condition.

Tepfer has been charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or moving vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call Eden police at (336) 623-9755.