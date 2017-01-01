× North Carolina deputy hydroplanes, crashes into tree

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy hydroplaned and crashed into a tree while responding to a call on Sunday.

WTVD reported that Wake County deputy Tyler Bullock was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident on U.S. 70.

The sheriff told WTVD the deputy is alert and conscious, but his patrol car appears to have been totaled.

Bullock had been responding to a domestic disturbance at the time of the crash. He joined the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in 2012.