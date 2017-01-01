Greensboro’s first baby of 2017 arrives early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro's first baby of 2017 arrived early.

Jessica and Mark Anderson gave birth to Kayleigh just 20 minutes into the New Year.

She was the first baby born at Women's Hospital in Greensboro on Sunday.

Her parents say she wasn't due until January 4th. After coming in at 10 p.m., they say the entire night was incredible.

“It was very surreal, I almost didn't believe it,” Jessica said. “My nurse was competing with someone else, and was like, ‘oh no, we're going to be first baby you just watch.’ And she was right, we were the first baby. She came at 1:21 in the morning.”

Kayleigh is joined by her big brother who turns three in February.

Forsyth Medical Center welcomed its first baby just after 12:30 a.m. Congrats to all the new parents.