Greensboro police step up patrol during New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are expecting 6,000 to 8,000 people downtown Saturday night to ring in the New Year.

They say more people means there is a higher possibility crime and accidents might happen, that’s why police are stepping up their patrols.

There will be at least twice as many officers out than as on a normal Saturday. They will be patrolling on bikes and focusing on the areas around Elm Street and Greene Street downtown.

“We've always found that being proactive and having a much more visible presence deters anyone that may be inclined to make a poor decision, that's why we do what we do this year because it's showed to be very effective,” said Sergeant S.K. Flowers, an officer with the Greensboro Police Department.