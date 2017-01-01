× Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets married on New Year’s Eve

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is now a married man.

The popular NASCAR driver from North Carolina tweeted on New Year’s Eve that he was excited for his big day.

Earnhardt Jr. announced last month plans to marry Amy Reimann on New Year’s Eve after accepting his 14th-consecutive National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver award in Las Vegas, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Amy spilled the beans tonight that we’re getting married on New Year’s Eve,” Earnhardt said at the time, according to NASCAR.com. “I’m really excited and have enjoyed going through the process. I’ve never been married before and I’m excited to be marrying Amy.”

The 42-year-old NASCAR champ had been engaged to Reimann since June of 2015. Reimann is an interior designer and Texas native.