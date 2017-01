Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Take a look at this – it looks like a flock of birds in Asheboro has taken over the sky.

FOX8 Photojournalist Adam Krolfifer filmed video of the birds Sunday afternoon at the corner of Hwy 42 and East Dixie Drive.

People who work in the area told Krolfifer that this happens every year.

The video shows the birds circling the sky and then taking off together into the fog.