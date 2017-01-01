× 3 stabbed in New Years’ Eve fight over fireworks in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three people were injured in south Charlotte after being stabbed following an argument over fireworks just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the 600 block of Archdale Drive around 12:30 a.m. for a disturbance call and told WSOC that when they arrived they found three men that had been stabbed.

Officers said that the victims did not know their attackers. Paramedics took two of the victims to the hospital, but they are expected to be alright.

Officers have not released any further details about the incident, only saying that a gun was seized at the scene. There was no word on if any arrests have been made.