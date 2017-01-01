2 dead in Asheboro shooting, suspects still wanted

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Two people are dead after a shooting in Asheboro early New Year’s Day and police are looking for the suspects.

Quanta Guan McRae and Tony Lashuan McRae were pronounced dead in connection to the incident, according to Asheboro police.

Officers responded to 1211 Shana Lane at about 2 a.m. Sunday and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Another victim was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has been treated and released from Randolph Hospital.

Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects who are still wanted by police.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Rodney Jontae Patterson and Curtis E. Little for first-degree murder.

Police have provided images of both suspects. Patterson is described as a 27-year-old man standing 6’5” and weighing about 160 pounds. Little is described as a 25-year-old man standing 6’2” and weighing about 320 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Asheboro Police Detective Lorie Johnson at (336) 626-1300, extension 312.