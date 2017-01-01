1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after chase in Randolph County ends in crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A man who led authorities on a high-speed chase throughout Randolph County early New Year’s Day died after a head-on collision.

Grady Dean Moore, of Belews Creek, was killed in the crash, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Christopher Knox.

The incident began as Randolph County Troopers were conducting a checking station on Archdale Road in the Archdale-Trinity area.

At about 12:30 am, a Ford Fusion fled the checking station and a vehicle pursuit ensued, according to Knox.

Several troopers tried to stop the vehicle with blue lights and sirens activated, but the driver continued onto Finch Farm Road.

The chase ended on Finch Farm Road, south of I-85, when the Moore tried to pass a Dodge Charger on the double yellow line, clipped that car in the back and then hit a Dodge pickup truck head-on.

Debris from the collision struck and damaged a fourth vehicle, a Dodge Journey.

The driver of the violating vehicle, Moore, was killed in the crash. There were two adult passengers with Moore who were seriously injured and flown to Baptist Hospital.

The two people of the Dodge pickup were injured and taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

The driver of the Dodge Charger received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. A passenger in the Charger was uninjured. The driver of the Dodge Journey was not injured.

No state highway patrol personnel were injured as a result of this chase or collision.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video