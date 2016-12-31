× Pennsylvania state police fatally shoot suspect in trooper’s death

A 32-year-old man suspected of killing a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot to death by law enforcement officers Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police Capt. David Cain said.

Jason Robison was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, on Friday. Nearly 100 members of law enforcement — from game commissioners to FBI agents — participated in the search before troopers found Robison at about 10 a.m. Saturday near the shooting site in central Pennsylvania, Cain told reporters.

Robison refused to surrender and threatened the troopers before being shot, Cain said.

“Faced with a deadly situation, troopers were forced to discharge their weapons,” he said.

Weaver was investigating a “protection from abuse” violation Friday night at a home in Huntingdon County when he was shot, Cain said

“Trooper Weaver was interviewing the suspect inside the residence when the suspect gained access to a firearm and shot Trooper Weaver,” Cain said.

On its Facebook page, Pennsylvania State Police said Weaver was “tragically shot and killed while investigating a domestic-related incident.”

Weaver, who enlisted as a state trooper in December 2015, is the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty, the state police’s Facebook page said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf offered his condolences in a statement released Friday.

“Landon will always be remembered for his bravery, his sacrifice, and his willingness to serve,” Wolf said.