No injuries after fire reported at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A fire in Greensboro damaged the roof of an apartment early Saturday morning, but nobody was hurt.

Firefighters were called to 1023 Barton St. at about 5:46 a.m. in reference to the incident, according to Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwight Church.

One unit of the apartment suffered roof damage, but no injuries were reported to the residents or 28 firefighters who responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.