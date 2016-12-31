At least 35 killed in nightclub attack in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 others, according to Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin.

Sahin called the incident “a terror attack” targeting innocent people who were at the club to celebrate the new year.

The armed attack took place at a nightclub in the Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, according to Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu.

The attacker, who has not yet been identified, opened fire inside the nightclub early Sunday, the agency reported.

