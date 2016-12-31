× Man accused of killing North Carolina woman arrested in Myrtle Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina arrested the man accused of killing a Charlotte woman and then putting her body in the trunk of a car.

WSOC reported that Humberto Alvarez Mendoza was arrested Friday on charges of being a fugitive from the state of North Carolina. Earlier this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued an arrest warrant for the murder of Nia Hantzopoulos. He will be extradited to Charlotte on first-degree murder charges.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police learned about Mendoza’s whereabouts and coordinated apprehension efforts with authorities in South Carolina.

Hantzopoulos was reported missing Dec. 17 when she didn’t return home. Authorities found Hantzopoulos’ body after they found her Toyota Avalon at a popular shopping center in Ballantyne on Tuesday.

A search warrant obtained by WSOC on Friday showed that Mendoza asked his roommate to help him load an object into a vehicle that was covered in a white sheet. According to the search warrant Mendoza told his roommate it was a deer, but the roommate told officers he had been deer hunting before, and he believed the object was too heavy and not shaped like a deer.