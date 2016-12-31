× Man displaced after house fire in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – A man was displaced after a house fire in Kernersville on Saturday morning, according Kernersville Deputy Fire Chief Ken Anderson.

Firefighters were called to 228 Hedrick Drive at about 11:30 a.m. in reference to the incident. The resident was able to safely get out.

The fire appears to have started in the garage where a vehicle was being restored, according to Anderson.

Anderson said there is nothing to currently indicate that the fire was suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation.

The garage is a total loss and there is substantial damage to the home. Two vehicles were also damaged.