Authorities look for driver after car chase in Winston-Salem ends in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Officials are looking for a man accused of leading authorities on a car chase in Winston-Salem and then crashing in the woods.

The chase involved a Nissan Maxima and started as the driver was on US 421 at Peace Haven Road.

The driver allegedly went up the ramp from US 421 to Peace Haven Road, crossed over Peace Haven, to the ramp on the other side and got back on US 421.

From there, the driver continued to Lewisville-Clemmons Road, exited, turned around on Lewisville Clemmons Road, got back on US 421, exited at Peace Haven Road, went off into a wooded area near the ramp and wrecked.

The driver was the only person in the car and no other vehicles involved, according to Sgt. NR Stell with Highway Patrol. His identity has not been released. He is still at large.