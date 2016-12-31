× Alcohol, drugs suspected in deadly wrong-way NC crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Authorities said alcohol and drugs are suspected in a deadly wrong-way crash in Charlotte overnight, according to WSOC.

Troopers confirmed the driver of the car that was going the wrong way, Kenny Chu, 22, died. The driver of the second car, Kristen Adams, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third car was not hurt.

Troopers cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday and said Chu had two previous DWI charges.