16-year-old North Carolina girl killed in car crash

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a car crash Friday night and the 17-year-old driver has been charged with reckless driving.

WTVD reported that Macie Lynn Tucker, of Fuquay-Varina, was killed in the wreck in Willow Spring.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Camrelle Cummings, from Angier, ran off the road. She corrected back onto the road and swerved, slamming into a tree.

Tucker was a passenger in the front seat. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger in the backseat were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cummings was charged with reckless driving to endanger and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Troopers said speed was a factor.