Woman found dead in Taco Bell bathroom in King

KING, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in a Taco Bell bathroom in King.

At about 7:40 p.m., a restaurant employee called 911 requesting an ambulance, according to a press release. When officers arrived, they located the female’s body inside the bathroom.

There was evidence of illegal drug activity, but her death is under investigation.

An autopsy will be performed within the next 48 hours.

Police have identified the body and information will be released after family members are notified.