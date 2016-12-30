Ronald Reagan mural vandalized at GOP headquarters in NC

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A mural of former President Ronald Reagan was vandalized at a Republican Party headquarters in Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Officials say it looks like someone came up the back of the building and kicked the door in, the Goldsboro News-Argus reports. Police believe the vandalism occurred on Monday. The damage was discovered Thursday.

Nothing appears to have been stolen, but the mural was defaced with obscene symbols, the paper reports.

On Oct. 16, the Republican Party headquarters in Hillsborough, North Carolina was vandalized and damaged with a flammable material thrown through the window. Republican Donald Trump won the 2016 election and will be sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017.