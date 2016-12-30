× Police identify woman found dead in Taco Bell bathroom in King

KING, N.C. – Police have identified the woman who was found dead in a Taco Bell bathroom in King on Thursday night.

Madison Bailey Marini, 22, was found deceased after a restaurant employee called 911 at about 7:40 p.m. requesting an ambulance, according to King police.

When officers arrived, they found the body inside the bathroom.

There was evidence of illegal drug activity, but her death is under investigation.

Authorities are awaiting the results an autopsy that was performed on Friday.