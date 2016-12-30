× Kernersville police charge man with 15 felonies in connection to auto break-ins

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – Kernersville police have charged a man with 15 felonies in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins.

Andy Thomas Boles, 18, of Winston Salem, was arrested Friday on charges including auto breaking and entering and larceny, according to a Kernersville police press release.

The suspect has been jailed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

There have been more than 500 vehicle break-ins in Forsyth and Guilford counties in December, according to police.

Officer Jerry L. Redden with the Kernersville Police Department recently told FOX8 that there was 56 vehicle break-ins in Kernersville last month.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Kernersville police at (336) 996-3177.