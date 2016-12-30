Greensboro students make bedrolls for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Samaya Faulkner knows all about plarn, or "plastic yarn."

And she knows how to crochet it into a bedroll for the homeless. But that wasn't always the case.

"Bedrolls really didn't make sense to me and plarn really didn't," Samaya said.

But, she and a number of her fellow students at Western Guilford High School volunteered each week to make plarn bedrolls.

"We have two jobs. One would be the plarning, so it's the people who actually make the plastic yarn for you to use," she said. "And then the other process is the crocheters who take that plarn and then use it to make the bedrolls."

While they were working, they were learning about the city's homeless population.

"We have over 900 homeless people in Greensboro. And that is absolutely heartbreaking. And if you sleep directly on the ground up to 50% of your surface area is touching something that is colder than you which can lead to hypothermia," one teacher said. "So these bedrolls are hopefully going to be a tool that is going to prevent hypothermia this winter and it's a great way for people from literally 5 to 105 to help us do this really awesome project."

Each student received Service Learning Hours for volunteering that will go toward their diploma. But they say it was about more than that.

"You get to meet new people and make new friends while also helping people out."

Learn more in today's What's Right With Our Schools.