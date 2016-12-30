Everything coming and going on Netflix in January

Bravehart, Caddyshack, The Parent Trap, and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial are just a few of the movies returning to Netflix in January.

If you’re a fan of Saved By The Bell, season 1-6 will disappear from the streaming service next month.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and leaving:

ARRIVING

JAN. 1

Around the World in 80 Days

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Halo Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

The Parent Trap

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race

Real Detective, season 1

The Shining

Superman: The Movie

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

JAN. 3

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, season 11

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

JAN. 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class, season 3

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico, season 1

One Day at a Time, season 1

Tarzan and Jane, season 1

JAN. 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones!

Under the Shadow

JAN. 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

JAN. 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever, season 2

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy, season 1

JAN. 11

Alice Through the Looking Glass

JAN. 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events, season 1

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan, season 1

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story, season 1

JAN. 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

JAN. 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero, season 3

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits, season 1

JAN. 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

JAN. 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

JAN. 19

Good Kids

JAN. 20

Frontier, season 1

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 2

JAN. 21

Bates Motel, season 4

Grami’s Circus Show, season 2

JAN. 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch: Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State, season 1

JAN. 25

Era el cielo

JAN. 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 2

iBOY

Kazoops!, season 2

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

JAN. 28

Ripper Street, season 4

JAN. 30

Antibirth

Swing State

JAN. 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special

LEAVING

JAN. 1

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson

30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus

30 for 30: Without Bias

30 for 30: Once Brothers

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie

30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East

30 for 30: The Price of Gold

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

The Amityville Horror

Angry Birds Toons, season 1

Bewitched

Blade 2

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Coming to America

Columbo, seasons 1-7

Crash

Cupcake Wars Collection 2

Chopped Collection: Collection 2

Dazed and Confused

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Final Destination 3

Flip or Flop, season 1

Fixer Upper, seasons 1-2

Ghost Town

Hairspray

House Hunters Collection 3

House Hunters International Collection 3

House Hunters Renovation Collection 1

The Italian Job

Jake and the Never Land Pirates, seasons 1-3

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Thirteenth Year

Little Black Book

Little Man

Maid in Manhattan

Miracle on 34th Street

Murder, She Wrote, seasons 1-12

Nanny McPhee

The Painted Veil

Property Brothers, seasons 4-5

Saved by the Bell, seasons 1-6

South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Stardust

Superstar

Sixteen Candles

Saving Private Ryan

The Uninvited

Vanity Fair

The Wicker Man

You Live in What?, season 3

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes

JAN. 6

The Girl Who Played with Fire

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest

JAN. 29

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage