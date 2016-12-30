Coast Guard searching for missing plane around Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Coast Guard is searching Lake Erie for a missing plane.

FAA officials are looking for a Cessna Citation 525 aircraft that was traveling from Burke Lakefront Airport to Ohio State University, WKYC reports.

The small plane, which took off at 10:50 p.m. Thursday night, is not visible on radar. A Coast Guard aircraft from Detroit is currently searching while another aircraft from Canada is on its way to help.

The plane has six passengers, including three adults and three children.

Weather conditions are making search efforts difficult, the station reports.

The investigation is ongoing.