× Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to have joint funeral

Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds are expected to have a joint funeral, according to Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher.

Reynolds, known best for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain,” passed away Wednesday at the age of 84. Fisher, who co-starred in “Star Wars” as Princess Leia Organa, died Tuesday at the age of 60.

Reynolds ultimately died of a stroke while Fisher went into cardiac arrest on an airplane on Dec. 23 and later passed away.

Todd says there is currently no date or location for the funeral, but plans are in the works, ABC News reports.

He posted a beautiful tribute to his mother and sister on Twitter Thursday. The drawing shows them hugging each other while dressed as their most famous movie characters.

The post reads, “What a glorious feeling. I’m happy again.” The quote comes from “Singin’ in the Rain.”

This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting pic.twitter.com/AeIVGaGl9k — Todd Fisher (@tafish) December 29, 2016

The dynamic mother-daughter duo joins a growing list of celebrities who have passed away in 2016. Following George Michael, David Bowie, Prince, Arnold Palmer, Florence Henderson and several other prominent names.

See a full list of celebrity deaths in 2016 here.