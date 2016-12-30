Car crashes through roof of house in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car crashed through the roof of a house in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
The accident happened between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Konnoak Drive.
An elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.
The vehicle hit a hill in the front yard and landed through the roof of the house.
Winston-Salem police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to be OK.
The house is a group home for adults with autism and there were five to six people inside.
No one in the house was injured.
36.099860 -80.244216