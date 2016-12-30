Car crashes through roof of house in Winston-Salem neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A car crashed through the roof of a house in a Winston-Salem neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The accident happened between 4 and 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Konnoak Drive.

An elderly woman drove through an intersection at a speed of 70 to 90 mph, according to Winston-Salem police.

The vehicle hit a hill in the front yard and landed through the roof of the house.

Winston-Salem police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to be OK.

The house is a group home for adults with autism and there were five to six people inside.

No one in the house was injured.

Elderly woman going 70-90 mph hits embankment, flies into roof of home on Konnoak Dr. in #WSNC Everyone's ok @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/TUKd0VWlol — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) December 30, 2016

Rescue Call: WSFD is the scene of a vehicle that left the roadway and landed inside of a structure. All patients are free. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/q7WbaH6hAW — cityofwsfire (@cityofwsfire) December 30, 2016