Arkansas player suspended from Belk Bowl for shoplifting at NC Belk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle did not participate in the team's 35-24 loss to No. 18 Viriginia Tech at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte Thursday night after police say he shoplifted from Belk.

Arkansas players received a $450 gift card to spend at the South Park Mall on Tuesday, according to SEC Country. During the shopping spree, Sprinkle tried to take additional items that exceeded the card's limit.

"Jeremy's suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we've had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly," Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema said in a release prior to the game. "Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program. We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy's suspension isn't drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback."

He was cited with unlawful concealment and released.

Sprinkle was a top five receiver on the team with 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns.