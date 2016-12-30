× 83-year-old man attacks car salesman with golf club over promotional mailer

SARASOTA, Fla. — An 83-year-old Florida man angry over a promotional mailer attacked a car salesman with a golf club.

Police arrested Linsey Owens after he beat the salesman in the face and arms when he told him he would have to buy a car to win a prize, NBC6 reports.

On Wednesday, Owens asked the man about the mailer but was turned away when he was told he had to buy a new car. When he became aggressive and was asked to leave, he struck the salesman with his car before getting out and hitting him with a golf club.

“He was pretty upset over that,” the salesman said. “I guess he drove about 8 miles to get there and thought he should’ve been entitled to something more than that.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery.