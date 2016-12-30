× 66-year-old woman missing out of Guilford County found safe; Silver Alert canceled

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — A 66-year-old woman reported missing out of Guilford County has been found, authorities confirmed to FOX8’s Nick Sturdivant.

A Silver Alert was initially issued for Shirley Slade McGill after she went missing from her home at 3430 Anderson Valley Road in McLeansville at about 10 a.m. Thursday. McGill was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m.

She is described as a 66-year-old black woman, standing 5’3″ and weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Officials say she fell while on a walk and a member of McGill’s family found her while on a walk Friday morning. Her leg is being checked by medical personnel.

McGill suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was found in “good” condition, deputies say.