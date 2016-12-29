× Trey Songz charged with assaulting an officer after concert incident

DETROIT — Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing injury after an incident at his concert in Detroit Wednesday night.

The singer, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, allegedly began throwing objects after the venue cut his concert short due to an 11:30 p.m. curfew.

Neverson is alleged to have “struck an officer with his fist causing a concussion” when they approached to arrest him, the prosecutor’s office told CNN.

Both of the charges against Neverson carry potential prison sentences and fines if he is convicted.

Neverson was arraigned on Thursday and bond was set at $25,000. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2017.