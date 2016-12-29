× Ron Rivera rules linebacker Luke Kuechly out for Panthers’ season finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Tuesday that linebacker Luke Kuechly is ruled out for Sunday’s finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kuechly initially sustained the concussion in the team’s 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints in week 11, ESPN reports.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker is set to miss the third straight game since he cleared concussion protocol three weeks ago and sixth since the concussion.

Rivera said the decision is what’s best for the future of the team.

“Going forward, it’s what’s best for him,” Rivera said. “It’s what’s best for the organization.” With one game left, the Panthers sit at 6-9.