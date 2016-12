Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A Nativity scene was stolen from a Surry County church.

The theft happened at Woodland Baptist Church on Highland Road sometime between Christmas Day and Monday evening.

Mary, Joseph, Jesus, the manger, three wise men, three shepherds, a cow, a donkey and a camel were all stolen.

The Surry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.