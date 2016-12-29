Naked man wanders into NC homes, spooks residents

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Residents in a Mooresville community are on high alert after a naked stranger walked into multiple homes.

WSOC reported that the alarming cases were reported on Mallardwood Drive two days before Christmas.

“It’s been a little tense since that happened,” resident Haley Pickens said.

A naked man walked through the back door of her house at 11 p.m. while her 2-year old and 11-year-old children were sleeping.

Pickens said her dog bit the intruder in the kitchen and chased him out of her house while she ran to check on her daughters.

After the man left the house, a stunned neighbor watched him cross the street, and that’s when neighbors said he went inside a second home.

In that house, neighbors told Channel 9 he was chased back outside. At that point, he ran behind a couple houses, climbed over a fence and disappeared.

Six days earlier, a naked man was spotted walking along Interstate 77 in Mooresville. It is unclear if that is the same person.

At this time, there’s no word on whether investigators have identified the man.