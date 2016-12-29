Landowner found missing woman, great-granddaughter in woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE, Va. -- A missing 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, last seen in Caroline County, Virginia, on Christmas Eve, were discovered in the woods Wednesday afternoon.

The two were driving from New Jersey to Morven in Anson County.

Police say Barbara Briley was discovered in the woods around 5 p.m. by a property owner, WTVR reports. She was sitting unconscious near a tree.

Barbara's granddaughter, Ly'Myra Briley, was found safe. Barbara later regained consciousness and was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she is in serious condition.

They were found in a secluded area, about seven miles from Interstate 85, the station reports. Barbara's car was parked about 1.5 miles off the main road, and they were discovered about 50 yards away from the vehicle.

Authorities believe Barbara's vehicle got stuck in a remote area of the property after turning onto a dirt road. It is believed they were there for several days.

"Where they were found by the vehicle, they were some juice boxes, some apples, and some other items," said Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick. "It appears they have been eating and drinking several things during that time period."

Police don't expect foul play to factor into the disappearance.