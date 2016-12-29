× Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing out of Guilford County

MCLEANSVILLE , N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who was reported missing out of Guilford County on Thursday.

Shirley Slade McGill, 66, was last seen at a home at 3430 Anderson Valley Road in McLeansville at about 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes.

McGill suffers from a cognitive impairment and was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a shirt and Nike shoes, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

She is described as a 66-year-old black woman, standing 5’3″ and weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

The sheriff’s office has deployed K-9s and ATVs in the search for McGill.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information on McGill’s whereabouts can call 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3690.