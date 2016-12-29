Father shopping for presents stabbed to death in front of 4-year-old son on Christmas Eve

HAYWARD, Calif. — A California man who went to Target on Christmas Eve to buy gifts for his children was stabbed to death in front of his 4-year-old son.

Tyrone Griffin Jr. was shopping in the toy section when he was attacked after he confronted two men who were playing inappropriate music, KNTV reports.

Police say Griffin was seen fighting two men inside the store around 8 p.m. A witness saw him put one man in a headlock before he was punched or stabbed by another man.

After the stabbing, Griffin stumbled into the food aisle and went into shock in front of his son, the station reports.

He was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a GoFundMe account set up by Griffin’s wife Nicole Simmons, he was at Target shopping to make sure his daughter Jade has as many presents as her brother.

“Words can’t describe the pain I feel inside. My heart continues to beat but I don’t feel alive,” Simmons wrote in the post. “My children wake up on Christmas Day. But their father was killed the night before and I don’t know what to say. How do I explain to my children that their father will no longer be coming home.”

As of Thursday morning, the account has raised $23,968 of its $45,000 goal.

Shortly after the stabbing, police arrested 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta in connection with the murder, KRON reports.

The entire GoFundMe account reads:

Words can’t describe the pain I feel inside. My heart continues to beat but I don’t feel alive. My children wake up on Christmas Day. But their father was killed the night before and I don’t know what to say. How do I explain to my children that their father will no longer be coming home. Last minute gifts was what he wanted for his kids on Christmas Eve. Josh has more gifts than jade. “I have to get one more gift for jade” is what he said. Tyrone always went to the Extreme for all 4 of his kids on Christmas. Last minute gifts. “This will be the greatest Christmas ever” is what he said. He would spend hours putting up the tree. Making sure the decorations were in place and the lights shined brighter than the neighbors. “People will drive by our house and stop their cars to look at our tree” is what he said. Last minute gifts. He would set up the train set around the base of the tree and eat most of the candy canes before they were hung. Smh. I think at times he was more excited than the kids. Who would have ever thought these last minute gifts would cost him his life. What type of person would take a life in front of a child. My children are fatherless because of a thoughtless act of rage. Something that could have been totally avoided just by walking away. Tyrone was an awesome father, a thoughtful son, a caring brother and a loving husband. Tyrone Griffin Jr was stabbed to death on Christmas Eve at the Hayward target buying last minute gifts for his children whom love him dearly. God has taken one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received. Even though you blessed us with your short time on this earth, I truly thank God for you Tyrone cause you were more than our “last minute gift.”