Family faces eviction from home designed for paralyzed son

PALOS PARK, Ill. -- A family caring for their paralyzed son is struggling to keep the home they rent.

Walking into the Bezanis' house, it’s easy to see it’s a place filled with love and the accommodations that are needed to take care of their son 28-year-old son Niko.

Niko is the eldest of three children. He has been paralyzed for almost nine years after diving off the back end of a boat and into a sand bar that the depth finder did not detect. Niko broke his neck and back.

The Bezanis paid to have their home retrofitted for Niko's needs. It has ramps, wider doors and an appropriate shower.

But now the Bezanis are facing eviction.

An investment group bought the home in foreclosure from the previous owner. The group likely has intentions of knocking it down and building a much bigger, more profitable property to sell.

For the last two-and-a-half years, the Bezanis have been fighting for their home. With the help of their pro-bono attorney at the Chicago-based Center for Disability and Elder Law, they are hoping a deal can be reached with the current owners to buy the property for $250,000. Through CrowdRise, they have raised $93,000. They have an agreement on a loan for about $90,000 more, which leaves them around $67,000 short.

In less than two weeks, they go before a judge and if they don't have all the money by then, they are hopeful the judge will delay eviction again. But no promises have been made.

More information at www.crowdrise.com/save-nikos-home