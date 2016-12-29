Debbie Reynolds to son hours before she died: ‘I want to be with Carrie’

The world lost two film icons this week: Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.
Reynolds, known best for her role in "Singin' in the Rain," passed away Wednesday at the age of 84. Fisher, who co-starred in "Star Wars" as Princess Leia Organa, died on Tuesday.
Hours before Reynolds died, her son Todd Fisher told TMZ that his mother said, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."
Reynolds ultimately died of a stroke.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Reynolds had expressed gratitude for the outpouring of tributes to her "beloved and amazing daughter."
Survivors include her son, Todd, and her granddaughter Billie Lourd, who is also an actress.
Fellow artists took to social media to talk about Reynolds' passing: