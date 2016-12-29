Debbie Reynolds to son hours before she died: ‘I want to be with Carrie’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world lost two film icons this week: Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds, known best for her role in "Singin' in the Rain," passed away Wednesday at the age of 84. Fisher, who co-starred in "Star Wars" as Princess Leia Organa, died on Tuesday.

Hours before Reynolds died, her son Todd Fisher told TMZ that his mother said, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."

Reynolds ultimately died of a stroke.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Reynolds had expressed gratitude for the outpouring of tributes to her "beloved and amazing daughter."

Survivors include her son, Todd, and her granddaughter Billie Lourd, who is also an actress.

Fellow artists took to social media to talk about Reynolds' passing:

#HEARTBROKEN @DebbieReynolds1 has passed away. The losses of 2016 are too much to bear. Thinking of everyone at @DRdancestudio #RIP — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) December 29, 2016

Singing in The Rain is one of my absolute favorite movies. This scene always cheered me up no matter what I was feeling. #DebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/JIFvpByfGW — Travon Free (@Travon) December 29, 2016

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016