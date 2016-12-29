Burlington police investigate shots fired into occupied home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a Burlington home occupied by two adults and a 1-year-old child was shot into late Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:21 p.m. in the 1700 block of Erwin Avenue, according to a press release. Police say multiple shots were fired at the home and one shell was recovered from inside.

A witness said a tan colored Nissan Altima was driving in the area at the time of the shooting.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503.