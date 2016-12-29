× 60-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 60-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 5:17 p.m., Stephen Craig Martin traveled left of center and collided with 34-year-old Jonathan Ray Pittman on Germanton Road, near the intersection of Pebblebrook Road.

Pittman’s two daughters were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck. All three were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pittman is not facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.