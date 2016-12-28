× Woman killed in overnight Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her Burlington apartment early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to 1012 S. Main St. around 2:33 a.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers discovered Christina Marie Smith suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police two men entered the apartment and demanded money before firing a shot at Smith.

Police are working to identify the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.