Woman, great-granddaughter who vanished on Christmas Eve trip to NC found safe

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A missing 71-year-old New Jersey woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter, last seen in Caroline County, Virginia, on Christmas Eve, have been found alive, multiple police sources tell WTVR.

The two were on their way to Morven in Anson County.

Those sources say Barbara and La’Myra Briley were found Wednesday afternoon in Dinwiddie County.

Sources also say Barbara was transported to VCU Medical Center for medical treatment and La’Myra was found safe. No additional information has been released at this time.

Sources say Briley's family have been notified.