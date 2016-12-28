Winston-Salem getting ready for family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- If you are looking for some family-friendly options to ring in 2017, the City of Winston-Salem is offering both morning and evening events.

The city is gearing up for its second New Year’s Eve Skate & Bowl.

For $20 per person, people can skate at the Fairgrounds Annex from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then head to Northside Lanes for bowling from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“It’s a clean safe environment. We are the only alcohol-free bowling center in the county, so families are very welcome,” said Tabitha Golding, event organizer for Northside Lanes.

A new event is happening at Little Creek Neighborhood Center.

The center’s celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. where kids can make New Year’s Eve themed crafts including party hats, noise makers and party poppers.

“In the community we needed some more things for the kids to do and we didn’t want them up at midnight,” said Jessica Garrett Doub, organizer for the event at Little Creek Neighborhood Center.

At noon, the center is giving New Year’s Eve an age-appropriate twist.

“At 12 o’clock, we’re going to be doing a balloon drop with a fruit punch toast. We’re also going to be serving hot chocolate and cookies," Garrett Doub said.

Registration is required for the New Year’s Eve celebration at Little Creek Neighborhood Center.

Tickets for the Skate & Bowl can be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster or the annex box office.

The $20 covers the cost of renting skates and bowling shoes.