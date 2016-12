Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEBANE, N.C. -- A police chase ended in a crash in Mebane Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to FOX8's Adam Krolfifer.

The suspect vehicle wrecked into a tree near the intersection of South Fifth Street and London Lane shortly before 10 p.m.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

It is unclear how many people were hurt or what prompted the police pursuit.

Video provided to FOX8 shows the intense moment following the wreck.