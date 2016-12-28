× Police investigating armed robbery at Winston-Salem convenience store

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after two men robbed a Winston-Salem convenience store at gunpoint late Tuesday night, according to a news release.

Around 11:20 p.m., police went to the Quick Stop located at 2101-E S. Main St. in reference to a robbery. Once they arrived, officers determined that two suspects entered the store with weapons and demanded the clerk open the register.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.