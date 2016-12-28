Parents accused of intentionally locking 3 children in room, starving them for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALIFAX, Pa. -- Pennsylvania parents are facing assault charges after police say three children were locked in a room, beaten and starved for three months because "they did not want them anymore."

Joshua Ross Weyant, 33, and Brandi Jene Weyant, 38, are facing aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and endangering the welfare of children charges after the incident, according to WHP.

On Dec. 16, officials located three children in their home. The children, ages 4, 5 and 6, were thin and had bruises all over their bodies. Officials say they also had dirt, urine and feces in their clothing.

In addition, the children had been punched in the face, thrown across the floor and locked in their bedroom as punishment.

According to WPMT, investigators found:

The six-year-old had a severe abrasion on his right eye; he said his father had thrown him across the floor as punishment, causing a severe facial injury



Victims told investigators that they would be locked in their bedroom at night and they could not leave the room



The four-year-old and five-year-old had visible signs of physical abuse; confessing to having been punched in the face



Victims said they would pound on the wall to get someone to take them to the bathroom, and they would urinate on themselves, on the bedroom floor, and no one would come



Victims said they didn't have a functioning heat source



Victims said the rooms were without furniture, and they would often peel paint off the walls



Victims said the last thing they could remember that they ate was an apple

The investigation is ongoing.