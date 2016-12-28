× NC trooper shoots driver attempting to reverse vehicle into him

GASTONIA, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper shot into a car Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to reverse into him, authorities say.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in Gastonia, WSOC reports. After discovering he was wanted for a probation violation, Trooper Christopher Wade attempted to pull over 31-year-old Jeremy Lewis.

Lewis then tried to flee the scene but failed to go up an embankment and eventually reversed the vehicle toward the trooper. That’s when Wade fired into the car.

Lewis was shot and airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center, where he is expected to be OK. Wade was hit by the vehicle but is expected to recover.

“This incident again reminds us of the dangers our troopers face every day while trying to keep us safe,” said Col. Bill Grey, commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “While we are saddened that the driver was injured, I am thankful that our member was not hurt.”

The investigation is ongoing.